Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $330.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.19 and its 200-day moving average is $340.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

