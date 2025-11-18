Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 100,000.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

