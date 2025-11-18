Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 202,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,404,025.62. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total transaction of $2,633,769.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,193 shares in the company, valued at $94,322,880.69. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 387,747 shares of company stock worth $85,968,497 over the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDDT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.15. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

