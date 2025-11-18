Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Adobe by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,432,680,000 after purchasing an additional 238,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe stock opened at $325.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.03 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

