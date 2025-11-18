Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,964 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

