Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

View Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:FNV opened at $194.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.86.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 27.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.