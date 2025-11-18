Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 1,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLAX. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

