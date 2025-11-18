FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $3.80) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCI opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.14. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 549.96% and a negative net margin of 69.25%.The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. FTC Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

