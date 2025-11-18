FY2025 EPS Estimates for Integer Decreased by Zacks Research

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Integer in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.37. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $121.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55. Integer has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Integer declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl C. Capps bought 1,600 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,720.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $780,523.40. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diron Smith purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,228.62. This represents a 16.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $384,771 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Integer by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Integer by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.