FY2025 EPS Estimates for Korro Bio Raised by William Blair

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Korro Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($9.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($11.21). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.18) EPS.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.69. Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,199.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million.

KRRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Korro Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korro Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Performance

KRRO stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Korro Bio has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Korro Bio by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 582,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the first quarter valued at $6,621,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.