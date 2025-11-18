Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.2% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.