Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $300.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

