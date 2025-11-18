Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

GEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jones Trading cut their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Geo Group Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE GEO opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Geo Group has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geo Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Geo Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

