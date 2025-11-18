Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 203,986 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,986 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Kyndryl worth $179,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,924,000 after buying an additional 718,300 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Kyndryl by 5.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $30,466,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 25.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 879,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,900,000 after acquiring an additional 179,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Kyndryl by 65.9% during the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 786,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

