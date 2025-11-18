Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,510 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of Eastman Chemical worth $220,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

