Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 88,094 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,107,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Invesco worth $174,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 231,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares in the company, valued at $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

