Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Albemarle worth $184,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.21.
Albemarle Trading Up 2.4%
NYSE ALB opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $125.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.89%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
