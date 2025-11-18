Geode Capital Management LLC Has $189.84 Million Holdings in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of First Horizon worth $189,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $7,506,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 117.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $983,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Horizon from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

FHN stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.08%.The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,768 shares of company stock worth $5,721,862. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

