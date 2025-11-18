Geode Capital Management LLC Has $200.28 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,671 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $200,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,574 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.36 and its 200 day moving average is $209.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $215.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.29.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

