Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.25% of Primerica worth $203,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth $156,019,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 171.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,907,000 after purchasing an additional 199,715 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $254.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.11.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total value of $649,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,057.80. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 7,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,945.30. This represents a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

