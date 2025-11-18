Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Pembina Pipeline worth $185,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,681,000 after buying an additional 2,307,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,743,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,514,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,158,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,902 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7%

PBA opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The firm had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.