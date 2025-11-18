Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 116,130 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333,095 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 116,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of Wynn Resorts worth $218,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $134.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

