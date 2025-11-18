Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.20% of TopBuild worth $203,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 102.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 773,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,747,000 after purchasing an additional 390,911 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,908,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $109,447,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $403.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $461.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.60.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,384.01. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.54.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

