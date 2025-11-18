GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.GigaCloud Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,200. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,681 shares of company stock worth $8,047,514. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

