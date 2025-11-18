Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 3,710 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

