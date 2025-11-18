Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.9091.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Zacks Research raised Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Global-e Online has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -206.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 161,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,220 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth $2,017,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

