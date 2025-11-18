GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

