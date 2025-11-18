Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 64.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Golar LNG by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.35 and a beta of 0.29. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 175.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

