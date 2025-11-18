Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.70 and last traded at GBX 61.50. 964,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,601,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.64 million, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.31.

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

