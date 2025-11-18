Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Gray Media from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gray Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Gray Media Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $4.88 on Friday. Gray Media has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gray Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gray Media will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,016.26. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Media

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Media by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gray Media by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 74,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gray Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gray Media by 60.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 734,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Gray Media by 481.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

