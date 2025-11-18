Guess? (GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $767.9270 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 4:45 PM ET.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GES opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 562.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $128,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.75 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Small Cap Consu cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

