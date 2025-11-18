Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

GPOR stock opened at $209.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.21. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $215.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total value of $554,535.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,292.85. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $978,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 163,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after purchasing an additional 186,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

