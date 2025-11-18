H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

FUL stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. H. B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. Analysts predict that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $413,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,165.58. This trade represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 3.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

