Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
HRMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
