HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Lipocine

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lipocine in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.87). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

LPCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners raised Lipocine to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.