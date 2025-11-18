Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. 5,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

