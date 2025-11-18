HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HIVE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price target on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.
HIVE opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
