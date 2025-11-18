Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.4286.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Zacks Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,225,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,613,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $230,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,506,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,462,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $173.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.28. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

