Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

