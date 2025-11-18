Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hut 8

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $225,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,951.05. This represents a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This represents a 49.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 16,060 shares of company stock valued at $399,485 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,728,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,013,000 after acquiring an additional 140,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after buying an additional 309,113 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hut 8 by 45.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 486,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 59.8% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 554,672 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 4.40. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 115.39% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.