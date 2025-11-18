Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immuneering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immuneering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 price target on Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immuneering news, Director Peter Feinberg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,629.22. The trade was a 5.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $143,754. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.