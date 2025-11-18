Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Immunome traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 1680551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 1,687.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
