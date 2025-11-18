Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.4%

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.