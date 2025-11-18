Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

TILE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. Interface has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $364.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.19 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,462.24. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $673,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,610.85. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,210,000 after buying an additional 43,309 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,544,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,634,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 126,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 15.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 154,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

