iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $65.27. 272,323 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 173.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,062 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 275,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

