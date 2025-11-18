iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.49. 4,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

The firm has a market cap of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 62,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 167,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

