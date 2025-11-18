J. M. Smucker (SJM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 Prepared Remarks results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $2.3185 billion for the quarter. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 Prepared Remarks earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 223.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 111.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $180,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

