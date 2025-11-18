JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Trimmed by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

JPM opened at $300.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average of $290.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

