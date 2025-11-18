JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 547,110 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $300.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $817.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

