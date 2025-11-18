JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 173,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 68,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

